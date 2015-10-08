Chinese-owned REC Solar gains in U.S. with non-Chinese panels

(Reuters) - Chinese-owned solar company REC Solar in the last year has quietly become one of the biggest suppliers of solar panels to the United States because its products are made in Singapore and avoid the high tariffs slapped on Chinese panels.

The company, originally from Norway, was bought by China National Bluestar earlier this year. It was already doing most of its manufacturing in Singapore.

That has proved fruitful to REC, Chief Executive Steve O‘Neil said in an interview. It has struck big supply contracts with top U.S. residential solar company SolarCity Corp and one of its main rivals, Sunrun Inc.

“Nobody knew who we were,” O‘Neil said on Monday, of the company’s place in the market just a year ago. “Now we have been growing exposively in the U.S. We have a distinct advantage: we don’t manufacture in China.”

Having such powerful customers helped REC become the third largest panel supplier to the U.S. residential market in the first half of 2015. Last year, REC was in eighth place, according to market research firm GTM Research.

REC is also supplying the market for utility-scale projects, and the United States makes up more than half of its business. Previously it had been focused on Europe and Japan.

When its deal with REC was announced last year, SolarCity said the availability of low-priced panels that comply with U.S. trade laws was “an important development for the global solar industry.”

The U.S. government in 2012 imposed steep import duties on solar products from China after a German company with a U.S. factory, Solarworld AG, accused Chinese companies of selling their products too cheaply. Some producers sidestepped the duties by manufacturing in Taiwan, but the United States closed that loophole last year.

China’s Trina Solar, which manufactures in China, remains the top provider of panels to the U.S. residential market.

O‘Neil said REC’s rise is proof that the trade war has boosted demand for panels made outside of China.

But “it would be nice to have some footprint in the U.S.,” he said, noting that REC is looking at either setting up a new factory or making an acquisition in the country.

“With our automated manufacturing, labor costs are less important to us.”