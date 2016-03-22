FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Hat quarterly revenue rises 17.1 percent
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 22, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Red Hat quarterly revenue rises 17.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 17.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for open-source software and cloud offerings.

The company’s net income rose to $53 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 29, from $47.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $543.5 million from $463.9 million.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.