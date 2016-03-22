FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Hat quarterly revenue rises 17.1 percent
March 22, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Red Hat quarterly revenue rises 17.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 17.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for open-source software and cloud offerings.

The company’s net income rose to $53 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 29, from $47.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $543.5 million from $463.9 million.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

