Red Hat quarterly revenue rises 17.1 percent

(Reuters) - Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 17.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for open-source software and cloud offerings.

The company’s net income rose to $53 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 29, from $47.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $543.5 million from $463.9 million.