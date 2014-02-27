Japan Red Cross says talks planned for return of remains from North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - Officials from the Japanese and North Korean chapters of the Red Cross will hold talks next week towards the return of the remains of Japanese nationals from North Korea, a Japanese Red Cross official said on Thursday.
The talks will be held in China on Monday, with the location yet to be decided, the official added. Several Red Cross officials from both nations will take part, along with Foreign Ministry officials.
The last such talks were held in 2012.
