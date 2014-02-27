FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Red Cross says talks planned for return of remains from North Korea
#World News
February 27, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Red Cross says talks planned for return of remains from North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Officials from the Japanese and North Korean chapters of the Red Cross will hold talks next week towards the return of the remains of Japanese nationals from North Korea, a Japanese Red Cross official said on Thursday.

The talks will be held in China on Monday, with the location yet to be decided, the official added. Several Red Cross officials from both nations will take part, along with Foreign Ministry officials.

The last such talks were held in 2012.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

