Reddit CEO Wong resigns, co-founder Ohanian to return
November 14, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Reddit CEO Wong resigns, co-founder Ohanian to return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Social news hub Reddit said Chief Executive Yishan Wong had resigned and that co-founder Alexis Ohanian would return as full-time executive chairman.

Ellen Pao, Reddit's business and partnerships strategist, will serve as interim chief executive, the company said in its blog. (bit.ly/1EHp56m)

The company did not say why Wong left.

Reddit investor Sam Altman said in a blog post that Wong resigned last week following a disagreement with the board over a new office plan.

"To be clear, though, we didn't ask or suggest that he resign - he decided to ...," Altman said. (blog.samaltman.com/)

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

