Actress Redgrave urges help for Greece with refugee crisis
January 6, 2016 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Actress Redgrave urges help for Greece with refugee crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS - On a visit to a migrant reception center in Athens, award-winning British actress Vanessa Redgrave said on Tuesday world governments must do more to help Greece combat the refugee crisis.

Redgrave added Greece must not be left to cope with the refugee influx as she toured the Eleonas reception facility.

“I thank personally all those who are helping the refugees from all over the world. Greece can’t solve this problem and yet Greece has given us the most important lesson of all, the lesson of humanity,” Redgrave said.,

“Now we have to tell our governments, you’ve got to step in here. The Greeks can’t solve all the problems in the world and be left to do it on their own. They can‘t.”

Last year, more than one million refugees and migrants sought sanctuary in Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
