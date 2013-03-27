FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Hat's revenue misses estimate, shares fall
#Global Markets
March 27, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Red Hat's revenue misses estimate, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 11 percent after markets closed.

Net income rose to $43 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $36 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents per share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $348 million.

Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, on revenue of $350 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We see institutional buyers backing off without really giving a clear reason why,” Cross Research analyst Richard Williams said.

Red Hat’s Linux operating system is a major competitor to Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) Windows in corporate markets, especially on servers.

Shares of the company were trading at $44.45 after closing at $49.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi and Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
