Red Hat reports higher first-quarter results

(Reuters) - Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported higher first-quarter results due to a rise in subscriptions.

The company’s net income rose to $40.4 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31 from $37.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Red Hat earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue increased 15 percent to $363.3 million.