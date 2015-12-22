FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS, Viacom executive chair Redstone's compensation cut in 2015: CNBC
#Media Industry News
December 22, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

CBS, Viacom executive chair Redstone's compensation cut in 2015: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sumner Redstone, executive chairman of CBS Corp. and Viacom, arrives at the premiere of "The Guilt Trip" starring Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen in Los Angeles December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Media mogul Sumner Redstone’s compensation as executive chairman of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc was reduced for 2015, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The 92-year-old billionaire’s physical and mental health have been the subject of intense debate, partly due to his notable absence from the companies’ recent earnings calls.

A Viacom spokesman declined to comment other than to say that the company would file its annual proxy with compensation details in January. A CBS spokesman also said the information would be contained in the company’s proxy filing, due in April.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
