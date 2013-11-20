FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reed Elsevier says could return more cash to shareholders
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 20, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Reed Elsevier says could return more cash to shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Business information group Reed Elsevier ELSN.AS (REL.L) said it could return more cash to shareholders after investing in new products to grow revenues and making bolt-on acquisitions.

Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said the group, which provides information to lawyers, finance professionals, doctors and scientists, had been transformed from making more than half of its revenues from print-based products five years ago to a digital information provider.

The company has disposed of millions of pounds of businesses, and now has 600 million pounds ($966 million) of annual free cash flow after paying tax, interest and dividends.

Engstrom said his top priority for cash flow was organic growth, and then small acquisitions.

“Over four years we’ve seen on average that takes off about half our free cash flow after dividend,” he said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona.

”That means we’ve brought down our leverage over that time period. Now we are in a leverage position we are very comfortable with (...) and therefore we see the opportunity to return cash to shareholders in different ways beyond acquisitions and we’ve done that in the last 12 months.

“The philosophy behind that will continue to be the same.”

($1 = 0.6210 British pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.