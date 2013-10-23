FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan refiner Nansei halts marine ops due to typhoon
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 23, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Japan refiner Nansei halts marine ops due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nansei Sekiyu KK, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras, has suspended marine operations at its 100,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Okinawa, southwest of Japan, due to an approaching typhoon.

All operations at the company’s No. 1, 2 and 3 marine berths have been suspended since Monday, but oil refining operations and truck terminal operations are continuing as normal, a company spokesman said.

Very strong typhoon Francisco, centered southeast of Okinawa, could near the island on Thursday, according to Japan’s weather agency. The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 216 kph(135 mph), was moving at 15 kph.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.