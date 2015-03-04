Union says it will resume talks Monday with U.S. refining companies

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Labor leaders and oil company representatives will resume face-to-face talks on Monday in Houston in a bid to agree on a new contract that would end the biggest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years, the United Steelworkers union said on Wednesday.

The strike, now in its second month after starting Feb. 1, has dragged on as both sides fail to reach agreements over wage increases and how to curb worker fatigue, which is tied to accidents.

The protracted strike has prompted at least some workers in Texas to return to their jobs. Companies have told laborers they will not receive bonuses unless they show up for work.

The USW said it held a conference call on Wednesday with officials from Royal Dutch Shell as it presses for higher wages and what it calls tighter safety practices.

Shell’s U.S. unit, which is leading the talks for oil companies, was not immediately available for comment.

Where walkouts were called, companies have been relying on trained temporary replacement workers to keep plants running.

About 6,550 workers are on strike at 15 plants, including 12 refineries that account for a fifth of U.S. capacity.

The union represents about 63 refineries accounting for two-thirds of national crude oil refining capacity.