Shell to speak with union on March 4 in U.S. refinery strike

Shell branding is seen at a petrol station in west London, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lead oil company negotiator Shell Oil Co said on Friday that it is scheduled to speak with the union representing striking U.S. refinery workers on March 4.

Talks between the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and the United Steelworkers union broke off on Friday after refinery owners balked at a settlement, after which the union ordered workers at three Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] refineries, co-owned by Shell, to strike.

A total of 6,550 workers are walking picket lines at 15 plants, including 12 refineries that account for one-fifth of U.S. domestic production capacity.

(This story corrects date of talks to March 4, not Feb. 25)