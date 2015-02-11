FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union says little progress in talks over U.S. refinery contract
February 11, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 3 years ago

Union says little progress in talks over U.S. refinery contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers from the United Steelworkers (USW) union walk a picket line outside the Lyondell-Basell refinery in Houston, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said little progress was made in talks with oil companies for a new U.S. refinery workers contract as a strike at 11 plants completed its 10th day, according to text message issued by the union.

The USW said lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc failed to bring information as promised when talks ended last week.

In a statement posted on the union website, the USW said its negotiators engaged in a “discussion about the industry’s failure to bargain in good faith and their game playing regarding our legitimate requests for information” with Shell’s representatives.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
