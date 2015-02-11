Shell says labor talks not broken off, contrary to media report

Workers from the United Steelworkers (USW) union walk a picket line outside the Shell Oil Deer Park Refinery in Deer Park, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A Royal Dutch Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday that talks with the United Steelworkers union (USW) were not broken off on the 11th day of a refinery workers strike, contrary to a media report in the morning.

“We are focused on the extensive information request (from the USW)” said Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh. “The lines of communication remain open.”

A USW spokeswoman said the union was ready to continue talks with lead U.S. refinery owner, Shell Oil Co.

“We’re open for negotions,” said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock. “We’re always willing to talk to Shell.”

Oil traders said on Wednesday morning that a media outlet had reported that the talks had broken off. The Shell spokeswoman said the report was “incorrect.”