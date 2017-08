HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) Chief Executive Greg Garland said during a Friday morning conference call that U.S. refiners would face production cuts in the second half of 2016 due to a glut of motor fuel supply.

"My personal view is we've got a lot of inventory stacked up," Garland said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss second quarter earnings. "I think the industry's going to be facing run cuts in the second half of the year."