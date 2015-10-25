Largest U.S. refineries unaffected by heavy Gulf Coast rain

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Operations at the largest two U.S. refineries were unaffected by heavy rains along the Texas Gulf Coast over the weekend, representatives for the plants said on Sunday.

Both the 603,000 barrel per day Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur, Texas refinery and Exxon Mobil Corp’s 560,500 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery were operating after more than 10 inches (25 cm) of rain fell over the Texas coast between Saturday and Sunday.

The two refineries account for 6.5 percent of U.S. refining capacity.

The heavy rains were due in part to remnant moisture from Hurricane Patricia combining with a low pressure system along the Texas Coast.

Royal Dutch Shell’s U.S. arm Shell Oil Co said the company’s joint-venture 316,600 bpd Deer Park, Texas, refinery was operating normally. Exxon said the storms did not affect operations at its 344,600 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

A Phillips 66 spokeswoman said the company’s 247,000 bpd Sweeny, Texas, refinery was unaffected by severe weather including a tornado warning on Saturday.

Citgo Petroleum Corp’s 163,000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery had no problems due to heavy rains, said a source familiar with plant operations.

Refineries in Houston and Texas City, Texas, appeared to be operating normally after nearly 30 hours of rain. No notices of refinery malfunctions had been filed with Texas environmental regulators by early Sunday evening due to the storms.