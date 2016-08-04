Tesoro CEO expects refineries to run up to 99 percent in third-quarter

A view of an entrance to the Tesoro refinery in Martinez, California, February 2, 2015.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp Chief Executive Greg Goff said on Thursday he expects the company's seven U.S. refineries to operate at between 93 percent and 99 percent of their combined throughput of 831,030 barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter of the year.

The independent western U.S. refiner is in the process of integrating operations of the 20,000-bpd Dakota Prairie refinery near Dickinson, North Dakota, with its other plants, Goff said a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss second quarter earnings.

The company expects permit approval from California environmental regulators to integrate two adjoining Los Angeles refineries by the end of 2016, Goff said.

Construction to combine operations of the Carson and Wilmington, California, refineries is expected to begin in 2017, he said.

Tesoro is awaiting word from a Washington state commission evaluating a proposed 360,000-bpd crude-by-rail terminal in Vancouver, Washington, Goff said.

"We remain confident that a thorough evaluation will clearly demonstrate that we can design, construct and operate a safe, environmentally responsible facility that offers benefits to the state of Washington and the West Coast," Goff said.

The commission will make a recommendation on the project to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat.

Goff said most of the Tesoro's exports from the West Coast to Latin America originate from the company's Anacortes, Washington, operations.