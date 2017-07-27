FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
34 minutes ago
Valero says import ban would send Venezuelan crude to other markets
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Earnings
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 27, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 34 minutes ago

Valero says import ban would send Venezuelan crude to other markets

1 Min Read

A Valero gas station signs are seen in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., May 2, 2016.Mike Segar

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said a ban on crude oil imports from Venezuela currently under consideration by U.S. President Donald Trump would send those oil cargoes to markets other than the Gulf Coast.

"The natural trade flow for a lot of Venezuelan production should be to the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Valero Vice President Gary Simmons said on Thursday. "If sanctions were imposed, those barrels will continue to flow to other markets. And then, we'll have to buy barrels away from other markets to supply our system."

Simmons also said prices for heavy sour crude like that which Venezuela supplies would increase if a ban is imposed, but he declined to speculate on how much that increase might be.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.