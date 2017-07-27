Valero says import ban would send Venezuelan crude to other markets

A Valero gas station signs are seen in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., May 2, 2016.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said a ban on crude oil imports from Venezuela currently under consideration by U.S. President Donald Trump would send those oil cargoes to markets other than the Gulf Coast.

"The natural trade flow for a lot of Venezuelan production should be to the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Valero Vice President Gary Simmons said on Thursday. "If sanctions were imposed, those barrels will continue to flow to other markets. And then, we'll have to buy barrels away from other markets to supply our system."

Simmons also said prices for heavy sour crude like that which Venezuela supplies would increase if a ban is imposed, but he declined to speculate on how much that increase might be.