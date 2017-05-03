FILE PHOTO: A Phillips 66 sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

HOUSTON Declining U.S. demand for transportation fuels will create opportunities for refining industry consolidations through mergers and acquisitions, Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said on Wednesday.

"I do think the fundamental demand shifts are going to make for opportunities to consolidate at some point in the industry," Garland told reporters following the independent refiner’s annual meeting of shareholders.

However, Garland said he does not foresee large-scale consolidations in the near term. "I don’t think you’re going to see big consolidations in the near-term."

In the near term, Garland said, refiners would focus on exports to Latin America to make up for declines due to increasing fuel efficiency and changing driving patterns in the United States.

In addition to exports, Garland said Phillips 66 is focusing on mid-stream assets and petrochemicals to drive its growth.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft)