HOUSTON Production at Exxon, PBF, Phillips 66 and Motiva refineries in southeast Louisiana were unaffected by severe weather on Tuesday that spawned tornadoes, the companies and Gulf Coast market sources said.

Operations at refineries run by Exxon Mobil Corp in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, PBF Energy in Chalmette, Louisiana, and Phillips 66 in Alliance, Louisiana, were not affected by the weather, said company representatives.

Motiva Enterprises' [MOTIV.UL] Convent and Norco refineries in Louisiana continued planned operations despite the storms, a company spokeswoman said.

"There was no impact to operations and we continue to meet contractual commitments," Exxon's Stephanie Cargile said in an emailed statement.

Exxon's 502,500-barrel-per-day Baton Rouge refinery is the second largest in Louisiana and the company's second largest U.S. refinery.

Storms spun off tornadoes from Baton Rouge to east of New Orleans late on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports. Officials said injuries from the storms had been reported.

A tornado watch remained in effect on Tuesday afternoon across south Louisiana.

