FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Houston-area oil refineries unaffected by flooding after heavy rains
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 8, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 4 days ago

Houston-area oil refineries unaffected by flooding after heavy rains

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston-area oil refineries were unaffected by heavy rains that caused flooding across wide areas of the city Monday night and Tuesday morning, the companies and industry sources said on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals over 7 inches (17.8 cms ) were recorded by the Harris County Flood Warning System in the past 24 hours. Houston police reported 24 rescues from high water by Tuesday evening.

Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) Baytown, Texas, refinery; Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, LyondellBasell Industries' (LYB.N) Houston refinery and Phillips 66's (PSX.N) Sweeny, Texas, refinery were operating normally as of Tuesday afternoon, company representatives said.

Sources said Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries in Texas City, Texas, were operating normally.

A spokesman for Marathon declined to discuss operations at the company's refineries in Texas City, as did a Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) spokeswoman asked about the company's Houston and Texas City refineries.

A Petrobras (PETR4.SA) spokeswoman did not reply to a message about the company's Pasadena, Texas, refinery.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by G Crosse and Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.