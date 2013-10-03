Sweet-sour crude dislocation felt in products markets

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. shale oil boom has meant a bumper pay day for U.S. refiners, but its light, sweet composition is leading to a shortage of heavy material, distorting product prices around the globe, refiners and consultants say.

Speaking at a the Oil & Money conference in London on Wednesday, Dario Scaffardi, general manager of Saras Group, an independent refiner, said there was a shortage of heavy crude in the Mediterranean basin, even as it was being priced out of the United States by cheap light, sweet Bakken crude.

“There was a lot of hope around Iraq, but production is short of where we were expecting it to be. Sweet and sour differentials are almost at parity - it’s ridiculous,” he said.

In July, Russian Urals, a sour crude, rocketed to all-time highs of $1.05 over dated Brent after Iraqi oil flows via the Turkish port of Ceyhan were suspended and Russia diverted flows away from Europe to China.

The market remained tight all summer, with a lack of alternative light, sweet crudes due to North Sea maintenance and protests in Libya that slashed crude exports.

“We can switch between crudes within reason ... but it will be a huge problem for the future,” Scaffardi warned. “It will be the key issue for refining economics. We are seeing fuel oil valued at 63-64 percent of the value of diesel - this is an historical high.”

High feedstock costs have clobbered the margins of Mediterranean refiners, who made an average loss of 15 cents a barrel in September according to Reuters data. Refiners in northwest Europe made a small profit of 27 cents a barrel.

Conversely, U.S. Gulf Coast refiners made a profit of $2.99 a barrel. Matt Rogers, a director for McKinsey & Company, also speaking at the conference, said that even U.S. refineries that were set up to run heavy crudes were now running light crudes because the economics were so compelling.

Because of a ban on U.S. crude exports, light, sweet crude has been discounted to such a level that heavy crudes from outside the U.S. cannot compete. “We are now substituting light crude into refineries that don’t really want it so you have to price it down,” he said.

But the composition of Bakken crude means a higher production of light ends, contributing to further pricing dislocations in the refined product markets.

SHORTAGE OF HEAVY MATERIAL

“Because it’s so light we have too little heavy material in the world, where we are adding another 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of heavy upgrading capacity - we will actually be short of heavy material,” Rogers said.

He explained that 44 percent of Bakken crude is naphthas, versus 27 percent for Bonny or Arab light. This means about 10-15 percent more gasoline is produced.

The U.S. has to sell these refined products overseas - this summer it has sent more gasoline to West Africa, out-competing European refiners, and to Latin America.

Quoting McKinsey’s Energy Insights data, Rogers said another 0.5 million to 1 million bpd of gasoline would go to Latin America from the United States, and an extra 1 million bpd of diesel would go to Europe.

“European refiners will have a hard time finding a market when so much material is headed their way,” he said.

Just 4 percent of Bakken crude is traditional heavy ends, narrowing the light/heavy differential and putting pressure on global refining margins.

“(Refiners outside the U.S.) will face some pressure because of the cost of heavy material and how expensive it is to get that into the system,” he predicted.