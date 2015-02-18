California gasoline differentials spike after refinery explosion: traders

Flames leap from a burner unit after an explosion at the Exxon-Mobil refinery in Torrance, California, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A crippling explosion at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Torrance, California, refinery sent wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market to their highest level since September 2013, according to Reuters data.

The explosion prompted state regulators to forbid Exxon Mobil from operating the refinery’s 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) fluid catalytic cracker until an investigation, which can take up to six months, is completed, according to the California Department of Industrial Relations.

The incident followed the shutdown of Tesoro’s 200,000-bpd refinery in Martinez, California, due to a strike by refinery workers. Combined, the closings took roughly 15 percent of the state’s refining capacity offline.

February-delivery CARBOB gasoline traded as high as 44 cents a gallon over March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 10 cents from the previous day’s close in heavy trading, market sources said. That was the highest level since September 2013.

Immediately following the Torrance incident, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m. PST (1700 GMT), Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline traded for 16 cents a gallon over futures.

The catalytic cracker is the most important gasoline producing unit at the Torrance refinery.

Traders had expected prices for CARBOB to rise throughout the day as more information about the incident came out. CARBOB is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline used elsewhere in the United States.

One Los Angeles-based trader expressed surprise that more people were not hurt by the blast, which left four workers with minor injuries, according to authorities.

“I‘m amazed there were not more serious (injuries),” he said. “The damage is pretty bad.”