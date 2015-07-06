Exxon reports planned start-up at Baytown, Texas facility

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp reported planned start-up activities resulting in emissions from a flexicoker at its Baytown, Texas facility, according to a filing with the state pollution regulator over the weekend.

The event began on July 2 and ended on Saturday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) filing said.

The company planned to resume the restart of the 42,000 barrels per day (bpd) flexicoker at its 560,500 bpd Baytown refinery, after the process was stopped due to a fire, people familiar with plant operations said on June 30.