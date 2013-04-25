FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minor fire at Alon's LA reformer unit controlled, company says
#U.S.
April 25, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Minor fire at Alon's LA reformer unit controlled, company says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A fire broke out in a reformer at Alon Energy USA’s 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on Thursday morning, but on-site emergency responders had it under control within 11 minutes and no one was hurt, a company spokesman said.

“We do not have a cause at this time and operational assessment is under way,” Alon Energy spokesman Blake Lewis said of the fire, which broke out at the unit in Krotz Springs, Louisiana.

A spokeswoman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said earlier that workers were being evacuated from the plant as a precaution.

A Krotz Springs Fire Department spokesman also said the department was on standby to help with the fire, but had not been called in to help.

(Fixes headline and first paragraph after company says fire was in reformer, not crude unit.)

Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Bernadette Baum

