Fire breaks out at BP's Rotterdam refinery
October 9, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fire breaks out at BP's Rotterdam refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A small fire broke out on Friday at BP’s 377,000 barrel-a-day Rotterdam refinery, one of Europe’s largest, with reports that production at half of the plant was halted.

“There was a small fire. It went out by itself,” said a Netherlands-based spokesman for the oil major, adding nobody was hurt.

He said the company does not give information on production at its refineries.

Industry monitor Genscape reported that a 200,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the plant had been shut down, with reduced activity observed since 1246 GMT (0846 EDT).

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Adrian Croft

