9 months ago
Exxon Mobil refinery in Louisiana running at planned rates after fire
#Commodities
November 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

Exxon Mobil refinery in Louisiana running at planned rates after fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Storage tanks are seen inside the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015.Lee Celano

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil's giant oil refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was operating at planned rates on Wednesday after a fire Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the plant's operations.

The person said all refinery units except for the compressor where the fire occurred are operating normally. The refinery is the fourth-largest in the United States, with capacity to refine 502,500 bpd in crude oil.

The fire broke out in a compressor associated with an 18,750-bpd alkylation unit, the source said. Five people were preparing the compressor for restart following repair work, people familiar with the plant's operations said.

Four people remained in critical condition after the fire, according to Baton Rouge General Hospital.

The fire started as the chemical isobutane was being put into a line associated with the compressor to prepare for start-up. Multiple compressors are tied to the alkylation unit, the person said, so that the alkylation unit can continue to function even when the compressor is shut.

This alkylation unit produces high-octane components that go into premium gasoline and chemicals. The fire does not curtail the refinery's ability to produce gasoline, diesel or other fuels, the person said.

Exxon said it was investigating the cause of the incident and did not comment on the status of the refinery.

Exxon said the fire at the plant was extinguished Tuesday at about 4 p.m. and the company had accounted for all staff at the refinery.

Additional reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bill Trott

