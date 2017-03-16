Lyondell Houston gasoline unit cooling tower hit by fire: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Wednesday night on a tower that cools water for a shut gasoline-producing unit at Lyondell Basell Industries' 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The cooling tower fire may extend into April the time the 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) is shut, the sources said. The FCCU was shut on Jan. 30 for an overhaul expected to last six weeks, but later extended to at least the end of March.

Lyondell said on Wednesday there were no injuries reported due to the fire. The company confirmed the fire was on a cooling tower, but did not say to which unit it was connected.

The FCCU tower is located close to a cooling tower for the smaller of two crude distillation units (CDU) at the refinery. The 120,000 bpd CDU restarted on Tuesday night after a six-week overhaul.

Initially, it was reported the CDU cooling tower was on fire, raising the possibility the refinery or a significant part of it might have to be shut down.

The sources said the FCCU cooling tower was heavily damaged by the blaze on Wednesday night. It was unclear if the CDU cooling tower was damaged by the fire at the neighboring tower.

Also unknown was what caused the fire in the FCCU cooling tower, which was still in operation serving other units, according to the sources.

Lyondell Chief Executive Bob Patel said in February that the company was focused on improving the refinery's reliability after a string of outages in 2016 that included a fire on a coking unit.

In 2016, the refinery averaged throughput of 201,000 bpd, down 37,000 bpd from the previous year, Lyondell said in a fourth quarter earnings release.