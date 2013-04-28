FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon Detroit refinery fire began during tank fueling: filing
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 28, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Marathon Detroit refinery fire began during tank fueling: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp’s reported a Saturday night fire broke out in a sour water tank at its 106,000 barrel per day (bpd) Detroit refinery, while the tank was being fueled, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

Marathon declined to discuss operations at the refinery on Sunday. On Saturday, Marathon said there were no injuries due to the blaze and the refinery continued to operate normally.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the notice, which became available to the public on Sunday.

Sour water is wastewater from the refining process. Pollutants have to be stripped out of it before the water can be reused or sent to an outside wastewater system.

Marathon reported the sour water tank involved in the fire contained ammonia, hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide.

The fire was extinguished about two hours after it broke out.

Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.