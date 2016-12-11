PES Philadelphia refinery fire extinguished, no injuries

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze on Saturday night at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc's 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia, a company spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported at the refinery, said PES spokeswoman Cherice Corley.

"It was a fire that was quickly extinguished by our refinery personnel," Corley said in an emailed statement. "We don’t comment on the status of specific units or equipment."

Corley said the fire broke out at about 10:45 p.m. EST Saturday (0345 GMT Sunday).

The fire was under control at 11:49 p.m. EST, according to WCAU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Philadelphia.

All personnel at the refinery have been accounted for, WCAU said.

An 18,000 bpd alkylation unit was shut at the refinery on Dec. 1 for planned work.

The fire affected a tank at the refinery and may have started in a heater, according to reports from WCAU and KYW-TV, the CBS affiliate.

PES is owned by the Carlyle Group and a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners LP, according to the company website.

The refinery was nearly shuttered by previous owner Sunoco Inc [SUNO.UL] when Carlyle agreed to invest in the plant in 2010 leading to formation of PES.

A fire broke out in May at the refinery during the shutdown of a reformer..