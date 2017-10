(Reuters) - A small fire was extinguished at Shell’s 156,400 barrel-per-day refinery at Martinez, California on Friday, news website mercurynews.com reported.

The fire broke out at about 9 am (local time) and was quickly put out by the company employees.

There were no injuries, the report said quoting Shell spokesman Steve Lesher.

The fire did not impact refinery operations, the report added.