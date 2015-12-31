Valero Memphis refinery prepares for possible flooding

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) was readying its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery for possible flooding as early as this weekend, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We are preparing for potential flooding in the Memphis area, but we don’t expect it to affect operations of our docks or our refinery,” spokesman Steven Lee said.

Heavy floods that shut a 76-mile (122-kilometer) stretch of the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois on Wednesday are expected to move south along the river to Memphis over the weekend.

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) was closing a refined products terminal at Memphis ahead of possible flooding.

An Exxon spokesman declined on Wednesday night to confirm the terminal would be shut.

“We are monitoring the weather and potential flooding in the Memphis area,” Exxon’s Todd Spitler said in a statement. “Should the terminal be impacted by flooding, we will work to meet obligations to our customers.”

A source familiar with Valero’s preparations said this weekend’s high water is not expected to reach levels seen during flooding in 2011, when the refinery’s docks were nearly inundated. Valero’s docks are at a higher elevation than the Exxon Terminal docks.

This weekend’s river crest at Memphis is forecast to be several feet below the 2011 level, said the source, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly about the company’s operations.

The refinery’s production units are not expected to be at risk from flooding along the Mississippi, the source said.

The Valero refinery is a major supplier of jet fuel to the FedEx Corp (FDX.N) hub in Memphis.