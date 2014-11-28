FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man loses legs in Exxon Baton Rouge refinery incident: local media
#U.S.
November 28, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Man loses legs in Exxon Baton Rouge refinery incident: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contract worker lost his legs in an accident on Thursday at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, according to a report by WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge.

Exxon confirmed a contractor was injured at the refinery on Thursday, but did not confirm the extent of his injuries.

“A contractor was injured during the course of regular operations at the Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge Refinery,” the company said in a statement. “He was treated at the scene and transported by emergency medical service to a local hospital for further treatment.”

“We regret that this incident occurred,” said Refinery Manager Mark Northcutt in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the contractor and his family.”

Exxon was investigating the cause the accident.

Operations at the 502,500 barrel per day refinery, which is Louisiana and Exxon’s second largest, were normal on Friday.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
