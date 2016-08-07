FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Worker injured by electric shock at Marathon's Galveston Bay refinery
#U.S.
August 7, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Worker injured by electric shock at Marathon's Galveston Bay refinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contract worker was injured by an electric shock on Sunday while working on a coking unit at Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, a Marathon spokesman said.

The refinery's emergency personnel were able to restore the man's breathing and heartbeat and he was taken to an area hospital, sources familiar with the incident said.

Marathon shut the coking complex and two hydrotreating units in July at the 459,000 barrel per day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery for planned work which is expected to continue through the middle of August.

A spokesman for Analytic Stress Relieving Inc said the injured man was an employee of the company, which provides heat treating services to refineries and petrochemical companies.

Daniels said the worker was injured shortly after 5 a.m. CDT (06:00 a.m. EDT).

The man was injured while working on the 13,500 bpd Coker C unit in the coking complex, the sources said. The 13,500 bpd Coker B unit is also shut down.

Both the 105,000 bpd cat feed hydrotreater and the 64,000 bpd hydrotreater are shut as part of the overhaul under way at the Galveston Bay Refinery.

The man hurt on Sunday was the fifth contractor injured this year at the Galveston Bay Refinery. Four contractors were in separate incidents during unit overhauls in January.

Cokers increase the yield of refinable material from a barrel of oil and convert residual crude into petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.

Hydrotreaters remove hydrogen sulfide from motor fuels in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
