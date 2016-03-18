Exxon Baytown refinery workers to vote on contract extension

Storage tanks are seen inside the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Union workers at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) Baytown, Texas, refinery will vote next week on a contract extension offer from the company, the president of the United Steelworkers union local said on Friday.

The extension offer fails to meet the pattern agreed to by USW oil workers in late 2014, Steelworkers Local 13-2001 President Ricky Brooks said.

“We’re working to vote it down,” said Brooks.

An Exxon spokesman declined to discuss the Baytown refinery negotiations.

Between February and June in 2015 more than 6,000 workers at 15 plants including 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of national capacity walked off their jobs to win a contract that conformed to USW pattern.

While a national agreement was reached by the USW and refinery owners in early March, strikes continued at some plants into the summer over local issues.

Exxon workers have several local issues they want to raise with the company before finishing talks, Brooks said. Approval of the extension offer would cut off talks.

The current contract does not expire until mid-May and both sides have to observe a 60-day labor peace period before a strike could begin.

The 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown refinery is the second-largest in the United States and the company’s largest in the nation.