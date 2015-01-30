Factbox: U.S. refinery worker proposals and past negotiations

(Reuters) - Lead oil industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said negotiations with the United Steelworkers union (USW) toward a new three-year national contract covering hourly workers at 63 U.S. refineries that account for 64 percent of national refining capacity were continuing.

The USW said no new offer was received from the oil companies on Thursday, the ninth day of talks.

The national agreement sets the floor on wages and benefits for USW members. Management at each refinery also negotiates issues unique to that plant with the USW local union. The national agreement and local agreement are combined to create the final contract for that refinery. The local agreement cannot change the terms of the national contract.

The current national contract expires at 12:01 a.m. local time on Feb. 1.

Below are the initial proposals the USW made to the oil companies, which are being led in the talks by Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Wages: $7,500 signing bonus and a 6 percent increase in pay in each year of the agreement.

Fatigue: No loss of earnings due to the application of a fatigue policy. The parties will develop and implement adequate staffing levels.

Contracting out: All work that bargaining unit members are capable of performing will be assigned to USW members unless the local parties agree otherwise.

Union shop: Where enforceable by law, all workers covered by the contract will be members of the USW. Where not enforceable, all workers covered by the contract who USW members, will pay a service charge to cover the cost of collective bargaining representation.

Healthcare: Health insurance plans covering bargaining unit employees will have premium splits reduced by 5 percent on May 1, 2015, and May 1, 2016. Out-of-pocket maximums for all health insurance plans will be $2,500 per individual and $6,000 per family by May 1, 2015.

2012 Agreement:

Wages: Pay increased by 2.5 percent in the first year and 3 percent in each of the following years.

Health insurance: The employer would pay 80 percent of health insurance premiums and the employee would pay 20 percent.

Health and Safety: A union member would be designated to be the full-time health and safety representative at each refinery. A fatigue prevention program would be implemented at each refinery. An annual process safety review would be performed at each plant.