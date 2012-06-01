FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2012 / 6:18 PM / 5 years ago

Tesoro, USW continue Martinez refinery talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp TSO.N and United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 5 continued talks on Friday aimed at preventing a strike at the company’s largest refinery, a Tesoro spokeswoman said.

Meeting with a federal mediator for a third day, Tesoro and the USW hope to resolve disputes about worker safety and benefits that could otherwise lead to a strike at Tesoro’s 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California.

USW members at the Tesoro refinery have already authorized local union leaders to order a strike if the talks failed to yield an agreement.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

