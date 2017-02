HOUSTON Lyondell Basell Industries chose to keep its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery based on a review of assets and the interest shown by would-be buyers, said Chief Executive Bob Patel during a Friday conference call.

"Both as part of our regular reviews of our asset portfolio and due to indication of interest received from third parties, after a thorough process, we elected to retain the refinery," Patel said during a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results with Wall Street analysts.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)