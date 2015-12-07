FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HollyFrontier says management changes not related to acquisition speculation
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 7, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

HollyFrontier says management changes not related to acquisition speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive of HollyFrontier (HFC.N) dismissed speculation that management changes announced Monday were related to reports that the company is a target for acquisition.

George Damiris, the current chief operating officer who was announced as the new CEO on Monday, said the succession plan was driven by the outgoing chief executive’s need to spend more time with his family and not by market speculation.

He said the company saw itself as “buyers, not sellers.”

Reuters reported earlier this year that rival Tesoro TSO.N was interested in acquiring HollyFrontier.

The departing chief executive, Michael Jennings, will assume the role of executive chairman of the company’s board on Jan. 1. He said he needed a job that required less travel to deal with an unspecified family matter.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.