Refinery margins fell in most U.S. regions in latest week: Credit Suisse

(Reuters) - Refining margins in the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) fell $7.86 a barrel to $22.18 in the week ended Dec. 15, the most among the five U.S. petroleum districts, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Thursday.

Margins in the Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) were down $2.32 a barrel to $8.05, followed by the Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) where margins fell 56 cents to $9.13.

East Coast (Brent) region margins slid 1 cent a barrel to $9.93.

Meanwhile, refining margins in the Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) were up 78 cents a barrel to $22.59.