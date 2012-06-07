FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana refinery workers find dead monkeys in crate
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
June 7, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Indiana refinery workers find dead monkeys in crate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Indiana refinery workers got a surprise when they opened a crate of valves from India and found the remains of two small monkeys, which had been there for at least a year.

“Sadly in this age of global transport of goods and materials, sometimes wildlife finds its way into overseas shipments,” BP Plc spokesman Scott Dean said on Thursday. “We believe this is just a sad case of the animals becoming trapped in a large shipping container.”

Workers at BP’s 405,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery found the remains on Wednesday in a large crate of valves, Dean said.

The 5-foot (1.5-meter) by 10-foot (3-meter) wooden crate, containing valves for a $4.4-billion upgrade of the refinery currently underway, was shipped from India and arrived at a Louisiana warehouse in June 2011, he said.

The crate was at the Louisiana warehouse until being shipped to the Whiting refinery a few weeks ago, he said.

“The animals were removed for safe disposal per U.S. Center for Disease Control guidance,” Dean said. “There was never any threat to workers or the wider community.”

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.