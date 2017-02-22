FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
HollyFrontier runs Woods Cross at reduced rate after pipeline outage: exec
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
February 22, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 6 months ago

HollyFrontier runs Woods Cross at reduced rate after pipeline outage: exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp on Wednesday said it was running its Woods Cross refinery at a reduced rate of around 30,000 to 31,000 barrels per day due to an outage on a Plains All American crude pipeline that supplies the refinery.

The refinery had been running in the high-30,000s, chief executive George Damiris said on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

Plains' Wahsatch pipeline, which supplies Salt Lake City, Utah, refineries went down last week as a precautionary measure after monitoring equipment identified soil movement. The line remains out of service and will take five to seven days to restart once the company receives work authorizations, according to a shipper notice.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.