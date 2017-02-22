HollyFrontier runs Woods Cross at reduced rate after pipeline outage: exec

HOUSTON (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp on Wednesday said it was running its Woods Cross refinery at a reduced rate of around 30,000 to 31,000 barrels per day due to an outage on a Plains All American crude pipeline that supplies the refinery.

The refinery had been running in the high-30,000s, chief executive George Damiris said on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

Plains' Wahsatch pipeline, which supplies Salt Lake City, Utah, refineries went down last week as a precautionary measure after monitoring equipment identified soil movement. The line remains out of service and will take five to seven days to restart once the company receives work authorizations, according to a shipper notice.