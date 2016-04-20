Lyondell Houston refinery running at 32 percent capacity: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery is running at about 32 percent of its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) capacity while making repairs to four production units, two Gulf Coast market sources said on Wednesday.

The Houston refinery may operate at about 85,000 bpd for up to a month as repairs are made to a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) attached to its largest crude distillation unit (CDU), the sources said. The smaller CDU and its VDU are also shut.

A coking unit has been shut since an April 8 fire and is expected to remain so for three months, the sources said.

A Lyondell spokeswoman said on Wednesday the company was continuing to examine the damage to the coker and could not comment on a timeline for its repair. She declined to discuss the status of the other units.

Within days of the fire being extinguished, the repairs to the 42,000 bpd coker were expected to take up to six weeks, but the source of the blaze has been determined to be a failure of piping on the unit and not a rupture in a seal on a pump.

The piping’s failure may be due to it being of a type not suited to use on the coker. If that is the case, Lyondell may be forced to replace piping throughout the unit to prevent additional failures, the sources said.

Lyondell shut down the 120,000 bpd CDU, called Unit 536, on April 11 after leaks were found in its attached 91,000 bpd VDU.

The second 91,000 bpd VDU was shut on Friday. It is attached to the 147,000 bpd CDU, called Unit 537.

The CDUs do the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provide feedstock for all other units. VDUs process residual crude from the CDU to boost the yield of feedstock for downstream production units.

A coker does the final refining of residual crude oil, sending some feedstock to fuel-making units and converting the residue to petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.

Unit 537 and a 57,000 bpd coker remain in production at reduced levels. Other specialized fuel-making units are also operating.