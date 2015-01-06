Valero to complete Corpus Christi export tanks in 2015 first half

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp expects to complete giant tanks at its Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery in the first half of 2015 to hold crude for export to the company’s 265,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Quebec, according to an investor presentation posted on the Valero website on Tuesday.

Valero spokesman Bill Day said that in addition to shipping crude from the Eagle Ford fields to the Canadian refinery, the company may ship the oil to other Valero refineries along the Gulf Coast.

Valero has no plans to export crude to other locations outside of the United States beyond the Quebec refinery.

“We don’t have permits to export it anywhere else,” Day said. “We haven’t applied for a permit to do that.”

Valero has not publicly disclosed the capacities of the storage tanks being built at the Corpus Christi refinery.