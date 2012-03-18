FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP Los Angeles-area refinery reports flaring
March 18, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 6 years

BP Los Angeles-area refinery reports flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc’s 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California reported flaring on Saturday, a notice the plant filed with state pollution regulators showed.

BP began a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit, coking unit and alkylation unit on March 12, according to sources familiar with the refinery.

Refineries activate their safety flares to burn off hydrocarbons that cannot be processed normally due to malfunctions or planned maintenance.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson

