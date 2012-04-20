FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP says Texas City refinery unit hit by lightning
April 20, 2012 / 11:45 PM / 5 years ago

BP says Texas City refinery unit hit by lightning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lightning struck a unit and knocked out a compressor at BP Plc’s 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery on Friday afternoon, igniting a small fire that has been extinguished, a company spokesman said.

The unit was likely knocked out of production, said BP spokesman Scott Dean.

The Galveston County Daily News reported on its website that lightning struck a hydrocracking unit called an ultracracker at the refinery. No injuries were reported.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

