BP says Texas City refinery unit hit by lightning

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lightning struck a unit and knocked out a compressor at BP Plc’s 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery on Friday afternoon, igniting a small fire that has been extinguished, a company spokesman said.

The unit was likely knocked out of production, said BP spokesman Scott Dean.

The Galveston County Daily News reported on its website that lightning struck a hydrocracking unit called an ultracracker at the refinery. No injuries were reported.