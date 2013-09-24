FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malfunction shuts BP-Husky Toledo refinery SRUs: sources
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 24, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Malfunction shuts BP-Husky Toledo refinery SRUs: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The sulfur recovery units at BP Plc’s 135,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Toledo, Ohio, refinery were shut on Tuesday due to a malfunction, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said.

The refinery asked local police to shut public roadways near the plant due to emissions from the shutdown, the sources said. No injuries were reported at the refinery.

The Toledo refinery is a joint venture between BP and Husky Energy.

Sulfur recovery units take sulfur from hydrogen sulfide removed from motor fuels and their feedstocks in compliance with U.S. pollution regulations.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said excess emissions were seen from the refinery’s sulfur recovery complex beginning at 6:03 a.m. CDT (1103 GMT). Genscape said similar emissions were seen on Monday.

Late Tuesday morning, refinery operators were attempting to determine what caused the malfunction, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.