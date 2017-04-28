FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Four employees injured in incident at BP's Whiting, Indiana refinery: company
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 28, 2017 / 10:31 PM / 4 months ago

Four employees injured in incident at BP's Whiting, Indiana refinery: company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Four employees were injured on Friday in a power distribution center at BP Plc's 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the company said in a statement.

The four BP employees were taken to local hospitals as a result of the incident, the company said. No information was immediately available as to how they were injured or about their condition.

Work on an electrical substation led BP to reduce production on two of three crude distillation units at the refinery on Thursday.

The Whiting refinery, located in the Chicago suburbs, is BP's largest in the United States.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.