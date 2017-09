A sign board of a BP petrol station is seen in Moscow June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BP PLC shut down a 75,000 barrel-per-day crude unit at its 413,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana on Thursday for up to 25 days of planned work, according to a report by IIR Energy.

The planned work on the crude unit comes roughly two months after the refinery experienced an unplanned outage on its largest crude unit, sending regional gas prices higher.

The larger unit was restarted in early August.